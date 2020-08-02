The Oppo Watch is a new Wear OS alternative to the Apple Watch

If you're looking for something a lot like the Apple Watch but running Google's smartwatch OS instead, then the Oppo Watch could be the perfect fit. Unveiled in China in March, the wearable is now available to buy across the world.

It's certainly packed with features and functionality: the smartwatch comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and fast charging that gets you from zero to full in as little as 75 minutes. The wearable can even produce a watch face to match your outfit, if you take a photo of what you're wearing.

The larger 46 mm Oppo Watch has the option of cellular connectivity on board, a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen, and voice coaching for your workouts. Unlike the smaller model, it uses ceramic as well as plastic for the casing, and Oppo says you'll get 30 hours of use between charges. Black and Glossy Gold are your color choices.

As for the 41 mm version, it comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen and weighs a little less. You don't get LTE, voice coaching or ceramic in the casing, but the 6000-series aluminum alloy frame is the same, and the battery life is listed as 24 hours. It's available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist.

The 46 mm model also has curved edges to its display, whereas the 41 mm version has a flat screen. Oppo is calling it a "dual-curved 3D display" and it adds an extra touch of elegance to the larger smartwatch.

Both versions of the Oppo Watch come with GPS and the Google Assistant on board, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage available. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 CPU is powering the hardware in both cases, and both models are water resistant (5ATM for the 46 mm version, 3ATM for the 41 mm).

That's on top of all the usual Wear OS features that will let you track your activities, use Google Maps from your wrist, see your upcoming schedule, access Gmail and various messaging apps and so on. Oppo has also added its own HeyTap Health app on top, bringing with it extra features such as the voice coaching.

Oppo hasn't confirmed US availability or pricing yet, and Europe and India will be the first to get its hands on the device after China. Pricing in the UK is set at £229 (about US$175) for the 41 mm model and £369 (about $280) for the 46 mm model.

