Orange rides the wireless wave with the Crest Edition BT headphones

By Paul Ridden
May 11, 2020
Orange Amplification has crammed over 50 years of audio know-how into the Crest Edition wireless headphones
The Crest Edition wireless headphones have a per charge battery life of up to 27 hours
The Crest Edition wireless headphones fold down for transport, and come with an audio cable for the option of continued wired listening when the battery runs out of juice
Orange Amplification has crammed over 50 years of audio know-how into the Crest Edition wireless headphones
Orange Amplification has been in the audio business for over 50 years, helping to throw out sounds from likes of Jimmy Page, John McVie, Jim Root, Billy Gibbons, Orianthi and Glenn Hughes along the way. The brand makes ear candy too, and has now launched the Crest Edition wireless headphones.

As you might expect from one of the driving forces behind the sound of music for over five decades, Orange Amps is promising a spacious, well-balanced, refined sound that will "set pulses racing." The Bluetooth over-ears should also be good for long-haul listening, thanks to a battery with a per charge run time of up to 27 hours. An audio cable is provided just in case the headphones run out of juice though.

The Crest Edition cans are fashioned from plastic with metal and rubber components, are foldable for travel, and weigh in at just 20 g (0.7 oz). They rock new 40-mm drivers, have a frequency response of 20 Hz - 20 kHz, an impedance of 16 ohms and 126-dB sensitivity. A touchpad can be found to one side for playback and volume control, and a built-in microphone caters for call taking and interaction with digital assistants.

Though the wireless headphone space is a crowded one, the Crest Edition BT circumaurals do look pretty good on paper. They're available now for US$115, and come in black/orange only.

Product page: Crest Edition

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
1 comment
cjs1948
With a weight of 0.7 oz, I'd love to try a set!

