Orange rides the wireless wave with the Crest Edition BT headphones

Orange Amplification has been in the audio business for over 50 years, helping to throw out sounds from likes of Jimmy Page, John McVie, Jim Root, Billy Gibbons, Orianthi and Glenn Hughes along the way. The brand makes ear candy too, and has now launched the Crest Edition wireless headphones.

As you might expect from one of the driving forces behind the sound of music for over five decades, Orange Amps is promising a spacious, well-balanced, refined sound that will "set pulses racing." The Bluetooth over-ears should also be good for long-haul listening, thanks to a battery with a per charge run time of up to 27 hours. An audio cable is provided just in case the headphones run out of juice though.

The Crest Edition cans are fashioned from plastic with metal and rubber components, are foldable for travel, and weigh in at just 20 g (0.7 oz). They rock new 40-mm drivers, have a frequency response of 20 Hz - 20 kHz, an impedance of 16 ohms and 126-dB sensitivity. A touchpad can be found to one side for playback and volume control, and a built-in microphone caters for call taking and interaction with digital assistants.

Though the wireless headphone space is a crowded one, the Crest Edition BT circumaurals do look pretty good on paper. They're available now for US$115, and come in black/orange only.

Product page: Crest Edition