Sennheiser makes sound personal with Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones

It's been a couple of years since Sennheiser refreshed its excellent Momentum true wireless earphones, but that's now changed with the launch of third generation earbuds with improved ANC, personalized audio delivery and a fresh new look.

"The Momentum True Wireless 3 builds on a powerful heritage," said Sennheiser's Frank Foppe. "With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation and an even better fit, these earbuds are the natural successor of the Momentum series."

As previously, listeners can expect top notch sound delivery from the 7-mm TrueResponse dynamic transducers, but now wearers can set up the earphones for individual hearing profiles thanks to a new guided sound personalization test.

Sennheiser promises "deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs" over a frequency response of 5 Hz to 21 kHz, total harmonic distortion is less than 0.08 percent and the earphones rock 107-dB sensitivity. Further EQ tweaking is possible via the companion mobile app. And the earphones pair with a music source such as a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.2, with support for AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones benefit from a new Sound Personalization test, adaptive active noise cancellation and a comfort-oriented redesign Sennheiser

Hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation has been included, where the setup monitors ambient noise and automatically adjusts the noise blocking level to match a user's environment in real time. A beamforming microphone triplet in each earpiece, with noise reduction tech, caters for clear call taking or queries to voice assistants.

The overall look of the new Momentums differs from previous generations, with Sennheiser going for a more compact design with smoother lines and optional wings for a more secure fit.

Each earphone is reckoned good for up to seven hours of continuous playback per change, with the charging case offering a total of 28 hours before the juice runs out completely and a USB-C cable will need plugging into the front of the fabric-covered case – though it can also be popped onto a third party Qi wireless charging mat.

The earphones are also reported to be IPX4 splashproof, so should survive the dash to the transport hub in a downpour or a heated session at the gym.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones are up for pre-order now for US$249.95, with black, white and graphite being your color options. General availability is due to follow from May 10.

