Sony promises all-day comfort with neckband speaker for remote workers

Wearing headphones for extended Zoom sessions can be an uncomfortable, or even painful, experience, but using a laptop's built-in speaker can be less than satisfactory. Sony has launched a wireless neckband speaker designed for all-day comfort while working from home.

"The new NB10 is the perfect work-from-home product, offering impressive new features that can power anyone through their workday," said the company's Daisuke Kawaguchi. "With stunning call quality and a comfortable design, customers can keep this on all day long without shutting out the world around them."

The IPX4-splash-resistant SRS-NB10 device is home to a pair of upfiring full-range drivers, passive radiator bass enhancement, two beamforming microphones and "advanced audio signal processing." The neckband speaker can be used for listening to music while you potter around the house, but it's been optimized for remote workers needing to attend virtual meetings.

As such, the microphones focus on the wearer's voice while minimizing feedback and echo. And there's a useful mute button among the controls, too. If there's anyone else in the house, Sony reckons that users will be able to join online team meetings and take phone calls without disturbing those around them – presumably only if the audio output is kept reasonably low and the users chat quietly though.

The SRS-NB10 is designed for all-day use, weighing in at just 113 g (~4 oz) and worn around the neck and resting on the shoulders. A flexible band to the rear can be adjusted for a better fit. It makes use of Bluetooth 5.1 with support for the AAC codec, and can be connected to two source devices simultaneously. Of course, the neckband speaker isn't restricted to work use only, it can be paired with a TV, smartphone or streaming music player, and so on as well.

Per-charge battery life is reckoned to be up to 20 hours, with a 10-minute quick charge over USB-C offering an hour of use for low-battery emergencies.

The SRS-NB10 will be available from September for US$149.99, and comes in either charcoal gray or white.

Product page: SRS-NB10