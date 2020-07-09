Second gen TrueConnect earphones double down for long-haul listening

Glasgow's RHA has today launched the second generation of its AirPods wireless earphones rival. The TrueConnect in-ear headphones offer almost twice the battery life of their predecessors, with a total of 44 hours of rocking possible with the help of the included charging case.

"We wanted to make a pair of earbuds that could be used for every part of our day – whether that’s commuting, working, exercising, or chilling on the couch," said the company's Colum Fraser. "We’re really chuffed with how the TrueConnect 2 has turned out – same great design as before, and now built for more."

We've long been impressed with the spacious, rich sound quality of RHA earphones, in fact we still use the company's T20s as our go-to wired buds to this day. With the TrueConnect 2 true wireless earphones, the firm is promising users a balanced yet powerful listening experience from the 6-mm dynamic drivers and revised sonic signature, with 97 dB of sensitivity, and less than one percent total harmonic distortion.

There's enough per charge battery life in each earpiece for over 9 hours of music on the go. And the charging case is good for around another 35 hours of topping up before its battery will need some juice over USB-C. If you find your buds drained of life when out and about, 10 minutes in the case will give you an hour of music.

10 minutes in the charging case will juice up the TrueConnect 2 earphones for an hour's listening

The TrueConnect 2 earphones employ Bluetooth 5 technology for the promise of a stable connection. They've been made IP55 dust-, sweat- and splash-proof for use at the gym or on your daily commute, capacitive touch controls have been added for extra convenience and they're reported fully compatible with digital voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. And background noise is removed during calls courtesy of noise-reducing microphones.

They don't have the same active noise-cancellation chops as the AirPods Pro, but they are a lot cheaper. Indeed, at US$149.95, the TrueConnect 2 true wireless earphones even undercut Google's Pixel Buds and will rock 'n' roll for longer between charges. They're on sale now.

