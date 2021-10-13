© 2021 New Atlas
Wearables

V-Moda's TWS earphones debut offers custom looks to match your style

By Paul Ridden
October 13, 2021
V-Moda's TWS earphones debut o...
The sound of the Hexamove Pro earphones can be tweaked using a companion mobile app
The sound of the Hexamove Pro earphones can be tweaked using a companion mobile app
View 5 Images
The sound of the Hexamove Pro earphones can be tweaked using a companion mobile app
1/5
The sound of the Hexamove Pro earphones can be tweaked using a companion mobile app
As with its headphones, users can swap out the outer shields for customs colors or personalized designs
2/5
As with its headphones, users can swap out the outer shields for customs colors or personalized designs
The Hexamove Pro earphones come with rings, fins and hooks for a secure fit while on the move
3/5
The Hexamove Pro earphones come with rings, fins and hooks for a secure fit while on the move
The Hexamove Series true wireless earphones (Lite model shown) can be controlled by tapping the outer shield
4/5
The Hexamove Series true wireless earphones (Lite model shown) can be controlled by tapping the outer shield
The Hexaphone Lite earphones offer the same signature V-Moda sound as the more versatile Pro variety
5/5
The Hexaphone Lite earphones offer the same signature V-Moda sound as the more versatile Pro variety
View gallery - 5 images

When other manufacturers were racing each other to get into the wireless headphone market, Roland's V-Moda held back. The high-style company has followed a similar path with true wireless earphones, only now entering the now crowded space with the Hexamove Series.

The Hexamove earphones come as two models, the Lite and the Pro, both rocking the same signature sound that has drawn legions of DJs and musicians to the ranks of the V-Moda faithful. And like its headphones, users can customize the look by swapping out an outer shield – with monogram or custom designs available as optional extras. Neither flavor has active noise cancellation, though.

As with its headphones, users can swap out the outer shields for customs colors or personalized designs
As with its headphones, users can swap out the outer shields for customs colors or personalized designs

The Hexamove Pro earphones offer a number of different fitting options, including fins and hooks, to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for mobile music lovers. A neck strap and stabilizer can also be added for extra peace of mind.

There's a 6-mm driver in each earphone for the promise of "heart-pumping bass, vibrant mids and pristine highs," the Pros pair with a source device such as a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0 with support for the aptX Adaptive and AAC codecs, users can personalize the listening experience via a companion mobile app, and a total of 24 hours of use can be had when combined with the charging case, with each earpiece lasting up to six hours before needing a top up.

The Hexamove Pro true wireless earphones come in either black or white, and are available now for US$169.99.

The Hexaphone Lite earphones offer the same signature V-Moda sound as the more versatile Pro variety
The Hexaphone Lite earphones offer the same signature V-Moda sound as the more versatile Pro variety

The Hexamove Lite earphones also make use of 6-mm drivers, pair using Bluetooth 5.0 with the same codec support, and should be good for up to 24 hours of listening while out and about. But they don't come with the versatile fit solutions and there's no sound personalization via the V-Moda app. An extra color option is available though (red) and they won't cost you as much, being priced at $129.99.

Product pages: Pro, Lite

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

WearablesWirelessEarphones
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!