V-Moda's TWS earphones debut offers custom looks to match your style

When other manufacturers were racing each other to get into the wireless headphone market, Roland's V-Moda held back. The high-style company has followed a similar path with true wireless earphones, only now entering the now crowded space with the Hexamove Series.

The Hexamove earphones come as two models, the Lite and the Pro, both rocking the same signature sound that has drawn legions of DJs and musicians to the ranks of the V-Moda faithful. And like its headphones, users can customize the look by swapping out an outer shield – with monogram or custom designs available as optional extras. Neither flavor has active noise cancellation, though.

The Hexamove Pro earphones offer a number of different fitting options, including fins and hooks, to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for mobile music lovers. A neck strap and stabilizer can also be added for extra peace of mind.

There's a 6-mm driver in each earphone for the promise of "heart-pumping bass, vibrant mids and pristine highs," the Pros pair with a source device such as a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0 with support for the aptX Adaptive and AAC codecs, users can personalize the listening experience via a companion mobile app, and a total of 24 hours of use can be had when combined with the charging case, with each earpiece lasting up to six hours before needing a top up.

The Hexamove Pro true wireless earphones come in either black or white, and are available now for US$169.99.

The Hexamove Lite earphones also make use of 6-mm drivers, pair using Bluetooth 5.0 with the same codec support, and should be good for up to 24 hours of listening while out and about. But they don't come with the versatile fit solutions and there's no sound personalization via the V-Moda app. An extra color option is available though (red) and they won't cost you as much, being priced at $129.99.

