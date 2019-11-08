V-Moda courts music pros with M-200 studio headphones

The design is not for everyone, but with multiple editor's choice awards under its belt, Italy's V-Moda clearly makes decent headphones. But the models released so far also come with a signature sound. The M-200 headphones are different, and have been specifically tuned for producers and musicians.

Though not as pronounced as models from Beats, V-Moda's previous headphones have come with a bass-friendly sound that's help make them DJ favorites. But the M-200 studio headphones are reported to offer professionals a "clean, refined and spacious sound with transparent clarity."

The M-200s are V-Moda's first reference headphones V-Moda

The M-200s have been granted Hi-Res Audio certification by the Japan Audio Society, and feature 50-mm neodymium drivers with CCAW (copper-clad aluminum wire) voice coils for a balanced tonal range from 5 Hz at the low end right up to 40 kHz. They also rock 101.5 dB sensitivity and a 30 ohm impedance.

The earcups are reported to be flatter than our go-to Crossfades, allowing extra room inside for a more spacious sound. The large, detachable magnetic memory foam cushions are covered in sweat-resistant PU leather, and the wide flex headband is described as practically indestructible and has been designed with long-haul comfort in mind.

Where the original Crossfade Wireless headphones lost the useful CliqFold hinges, they made a welcome comeback in version 2 and have been incorporated into the M-200s too. This means that the headphones can be folded down to a fraction of their in-use size for transport in the supplied hard case.

The M-200 headphones have been granted Hi-Res Audio certification V-Moda

Also included is a single-sided balanced audio cable to reduce signal-to-noise ratio, important for mixing and music production, and once your recording session is over, you can swap out the balanced cable for the SpeakEasy 1-Button cable, plug the jack in your smartphone and listen to some tunes, using the built-in microphone to take calls. Finally, if you're not fond of the outer plates that come as standard, V-Moda offers extensive customization options.

The M-200 professional studio headphones are available now for a starting price of US$350. The video below has more.

V-MODA M-200 Headphones Official Video

Product page: V-Moda M-200