V-Moda courts music pros with M-200 studio headphones

By Paul Ridden
November 08, 2019
V-Moda heads to the recording studio with the M-200 reference-grade headphones
The design is not for everyone, but with multiple editor's choice awards under its belt, Italy's V-Moda clearly makes decent headphones. But the models released so far also come with a signature sound. The M-200 headphones are different, and have been specifically tuned for producers and musicians.

Though not as pronounced as models from Beats, V-Moda's previous headphones have come with a bass-friendly sound that's help make them DJ favorites. But the M-200 studio headphones are reported to offer professionals a "clean, refined and spacious sound with transparent clarity."

The M-200s have been granted Hi-Res Audio certification by the Japan Audio Society, and feature 50-mm neodymium drivers with CCAW (copper-clad aluminum wire) voice coils for a balanced tonal range from 5 Hz at the low end right up to 40 kHz. They also rock 101.5 dB sensitivity and a 30 ohm impedance.

The earcups are reported to be flatter than our go-to Crossfades, allowing extra room inside for a more spacious sound. The large, detachable magnetic memory foam cushions are covered in sweat-resistant PU leather, and the wide flex headband is described as practically indestructible and has been designed with long-haul comfort in mind.

Where the original Crossfade Wireless headphones lost the useful CliqFold hinges, they made a welcome comeback in version 2 and have been incorporated into the M-200s too. This means that the headphones can be folded down to a fraction of their in-use size for transport in the supplied hard case.

Also included is a single-sided balanced audio cable to reduce signal-to-noise ratio, important for mixing and music production, and once your recording session is over, you can swap out the balanced cable for the SpeakEasy 1-Button cable, plug the jack in your smartphone and listen to some tunes, using the built-in microphone to take calls. Finally, if you're not fond of the outer plates that come as standard, V-Moda offers extensive customization options.

The M-200 professional studio headphones are available now for a starting price of US$350. The video below has more.

V-MODA M-200 Headphones Official Video

Product page: V-Moda M-200

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
