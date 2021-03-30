Smart ring lets users maintain distancing ... from their computer

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more people than ever before are currently stuck sitting at their computers, using services like Zoom and Skype. The just-announced Wave for Work smart ring, however, is made to help free them up.

Designed by Icelandic startup Genki Instruments, Wave for Work is based on the same technology as the company's existing Wave smart ring. Released in 2018, that computer-paired wireless device allows musically inclined users to "shape sound" and control effects via hand gestures.

Wave for Work functions in the same fashion, but is aimed more at controlling applications such as Zoom, Skype, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams and Keynote. That said, it can also be used for music-related tasks, such as playing, pausing, skipping songs and adjusting volume on apps like Spotify.

A closer look at the Wave for Work ring Genki Instruments



The index finger-worn ring actually works in two ways. First of all, it recognizes a hand-roll gesture, which the user can assign to a function of their choice. It also has three physical buttons, though, which are easily pushed by the thumb. Each of those can likewise be assigned to a function, which is displayed on a simple screen on top of the ring.

Genki suggests that among other things, the Wave for Work ring could be used to mute one's microphone or manage cameras during video conferences; to start and run slide shows; or to launch programs – all while the wearer moves about the room.

The ring is compatible with macOS and Windows 10 operating systems, and can communicate with a computer from a distance of up to 10 m (30 ft). One charge of its battery should reportedly be good for over eight hours of use.

It's available now, for US$99. The similar Ring and Fin smart rings both appear to no longer be in production.

Source: Genki Instruments

