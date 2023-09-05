ScanWatch 2 combines analog beauty with health-tracking smarts

Though most smartwatches will offer analog-looking animated faces, companies like Withings have been offering a genuine mix of both worlds for a number of years. Now the company has launched its latest flagship hybrid health tracker in the shape of the ScanWatch 2.

The next-gen ScanWatch is the latest in a line of alternatives "to strapping a mini smartphone to the wrist" that started with 2021's EKG-packing hybrid wearable, followed by last year's Horizon sportswatch.

"The original ScanWatch is FDA-cleared for atrial fibrillation detection using ECG and for oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO22) from the wrist while also performing multiple wellness functions such as monitoring sleep quality, physical activity and a range of cardiovascular measurements," said Withings in a press statement.

As before, the stylish analog watch mechanism is joined by a small digital display under the 38-mm or 42-mm sapphire – a 16-bit grayscale OLED panel that shows at-a-glance tracking info.

The ScanWatch 2 can automatically detect more than 40 activities Withings

New to the latest model is around-the-clock body temperature monitoring thanks to the inclusion of a new module that makes use of a miniaturized heat flux sensor and a temperature sensor, as well as input from the multi-wavelength PPG heart-rate sensor and the accelerometer, to track baseline fluctuations during regular activity and workouts.

This setup also assists with menstrual cycle monitoring, with users able to add key stage info straight onto the wearable and the data used to help predict future cycle dates via the companion app paired over Bluetooth.

The new ScanWatch can also now look for variations in heart rate, with data sent over to the app for analysis and notifications issued if anomalies are detected, and can automatically recognize more than 40 activities. It features an impressive 30-day battery, and can shut off tracking features when it's not being worn to help save power.

The ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light each boast a 30-day battery Withings

Sleep monitoring and respiration tracking are included too, and the wearable is reported water-resistant to 5ATM.

The ScanWatch 2 is up for pre-order now at US$349.95. Withings has also added a more affordable Light model to the range, for $249.95. General sales are due to start in October.

Product pages: ScanWatch 2, ScanWatch Light