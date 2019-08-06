"We call Type Ia supernovae 'standardizable candles'," says Kirby. "If you look at a candle at a distance, it will look dimmer than when it's up close. If you know how bright it is supposed to be up close, and you measure how bright it is at a distance, you can calculate that distance," says Kirby. "Type Ia supernovae have been very useful in calculating things like the rate of expansion of the universe. We use them all the time in cosmology. So, it's important to understand where they come from and characterize the white dwarfs that generate these explosions."