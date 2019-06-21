That tower never quite got off the ground, making the L'Arbre Blanc Sou Fujimoto's first project in France. The rounded tower is inspired by its namesake – L'Arbre Blanc is French for "white tree" – with cantilevered balconies jutting out like branches and leaves. If you ask us it is more pinecone than tree, but hey, who are we to split hairs when it comes to trees and their woody organs.