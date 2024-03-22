Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for only $30 with this deal

TL;DR: Save big on the Microsoft Windows 10 Pro and get it for just $29.97 through March 24, 11:59 PM PT.

If you want to upgrade your operating system but can't commit to Windows 11 just yet, you can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro, on sale for $29.97 through March 24.

It may not make sense to install Windows 10 Pro when Microsoft has already released a newer version, but those who are iffy about a big change in terms of usability may benefit from installing Windows 10 Pro. It offers a user experience that's both familiar and intuitive, drawing on the strengths of its predecessors for easy navigation and adaptability. Performance comparisons between Windows 10 and 11 have shown minimal differences as well, so you won't be missing out on much by opting for the former.

Since it's older, Windows 10 Pro boasts a more extensive library of compatible software and hardware. If you're using legacy software or hardware that isn't compatible with Windows 11, it would make more sense to stick to Windows 10 Pro.

Of course, let's not discount the many other features of this OS. It packs a suite of security and management tools, device encryption, fuss-free Microsoft 365 integration, and more. It runs on a 64-bit computing architecture to guarantee efficiency, and tools like BitLocker device encryption, Windows Hello biometric login, and enhanced firewall and network protection ensure that your data is always protected.

If you work with multiple devices, Windows 10 Pro also enables you to control your PC from any remote device with the Remote Desktop feature. This way, you can manage your files wherever you may be.

"Key worked immediate. Good value for money because key is for 2 pc's! Needed W10 license because on modern pc's you can not install W7 anymore so this upgrade path to W10 is lately gone," noted one verified buyer.

Microsoft used to offer free upgrades to Windows 10 Pro, but that ship sailed in July 2016. This deal may not give you a free upgrade, but it's close. Instead of paying $199, you can get a Windows 10 Pro license on sale for only $29.97 through March 24, no coupon necessary. You can install the license on up to two devices for use at home or work.

