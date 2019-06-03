Wingo Pro brings bullet-time to home videosView gallery - 2 images
If you've ever wanted to copy the bullet-time effect made famous in The Matrix, where the camera appears to move around someone as they're frozen in action, then you might like the Wingo Pro. Taking a low-tech approach, it lets you swing your actioncam around your body.
Designed by Ukrainian film-maker Artem Gavr, the Wingo Pro consists of a boomerang-like polycarbonate wing, which is swung via an adjustable-length 2-mm cord leading to a handle that's equipped with a rotating bearing. A third-party actioncam gets attached to the wing using an integrated universal mount, while a counterweight on the wing is adjusted in order to keep the device "flying" balanced and level.
The camera is then set to shoot in slow motion (the slower the better), after which the user starts swinging the Wingo Pro (the faster the better). Assuming the camera angle and the swing height are right, which doubtless takes a bit of experimentation, what they end up with is a video with themselves at the center – nearly motionless – as the viewer seems to circle around them.
When not in use, the wing can be folded down, with its cord wrapping into a set of grooves set into the edge of the device.
Should you be interested in getting a Wingo Pro of your own, it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$35 is required, with the retail price sitting at $75. Assuming it reaches production, it should ship in September.
You can see footage shot with it via the link below.
Source: Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more