Brit engineer David Wolffe first launched his award-winning orbital backpack in 2014, which made use of clever trapeze cord technology that allowed the wearer to access the contents of the backpack with taking it off – by swinging the main section around to the front. The company has since developed use-specific Wolffepacks, including one with a photography focus and another aimed at snow-loving adventurers. And now Luna has been announced, a swinging backpack designed for new parents.
Like the Wolffepack Metro that we tried in 2015, the Luna's main multi-pocket bag is attached to a strap frame with Dyneema cords (which are reported to be 15x stronger than steel). At the right shoulder, there's a handle mechanism to release the cords from the locked in place position so that the bag can be lowered down behind, grabbed and moved around to the front, then clipped to the side or front for easy access to its contents without having to unstrap.
The parent-friendly bag has a 20 liter capacity and is made from water-resistant 500D Kodra nylon melange. There are two main compartments for baby gear with a large sleeve for the included 60 x 34 cm padded changing mat, as well as 12 pockets, including three at the front and two insulated side pockets for baby bottles. Integrated buggy hooks cater for easy hang from a baby stroller, and separate "grown-up" compartments help keep things organized.
"In Wolffepack Luna we have created the ideal combination of a beautiful and practical bag but with unique accessibility," said Wolffe. "I wanted to design a bag for both mums and dads, that would be comfortable to use in any situation, long after the baby haze is over. It feels great to have crafted a great bag that will make parents' lives that bit easier. I wish Luna had existed when our kids were smaller!"
In keeping with previous Wolffepack designs, the company has launched on Kickstarter to help fund production. Luna pledges start at £99 (US$130), shaving £31 off the expected retail price. If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in March 2018. The video below has more on the project.
