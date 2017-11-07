Brit engineer David Wolffe first launched his award-winning orbital backpack in 2014, which made use of clever trapeze cord technology that allowed the wearer to access the contents of the backpack with taking it off – by swinging the main section around to the front. The company has since developed use-specific Wolffepacks, including one with a photography focus and another aimed at snow-loving adventurers. And now Luna has been announced, a swinging backpack designed for new parents.

Like the Wolffepack Metro that we tried in 2015, the Luna's main multi-pocket bag is attached to a strap frame with Dyneema cords (which are reported to be 15x stronger than steel). At the right shoulder, there's a handle mechanism to release the cords from the locked in place position so that the bag can be lowered down behind, grabbed and moved around to the front, then clipped to the side or front for easy access to its contents without having to unstrap.

