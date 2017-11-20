In 2016, Britain's ER Productions set the unofficial world record for largest-ever laser show, by putting on a show in Milan with over 220 lasers. Last weekend, in celebration of a decade in business, the company beat that record with a 314-laser show in Las Vegas.

The Guinness World Records-acknowledged event took place on Nov. 18th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, as part of the Live Design International trade show. Although the entire laser show lasted 30 minutes, it was the seven-minute closing sequence that included all 314 lasers at once, producing a total of 1,377 watts of laser power.

The show reportedly took 72 hours to set up and incorporated over 12 tonnes (13.2 US tons) of equipment valued at about £2.6 million (US$3.4 million), including 11 km (6.8 miles) of cable. A 100 x 15 m (328 x 49 ft) termination wall had to be erected at the venue, to keep any of the laser beams from reaching the nearby McCarran International Airport.