The pairing procedure is a bit weird for these things – unnecessarily so, I think. I didn't read the instructions the first time, and just went ahead and did what seemed logical, which was to pair my devices with both the left and right xFyros. This was a mistake, and led to some weird, inconsistent behavior. What you're supposed to do is just pair one earbud to your devices, and this becomes the "primary," and the other earbud automatically connects to that one. I'm not sure why you're given the option to pair with either one, but once you get it right, everything goes along smoothly. They don't turn themselves on automatically when you pull them out of the case, and I'm OK with that since I don't mind powering them on.