Xgimi is no stranger to the projector game after making over US$1 million last year crowdfunding its previous design. Before that came a model called the Z4 Aurora, which we reviewed and found to offer a great image but glitchy Bluetooth functionality.

This new model, the CC Aurora, dives into the portable projector market with some pretty impressive specs for a portable device at a very competitive price point (especially if you get in on the early bird offers). Like many other small portable projectors on the market the CC Aurora only has a resolution of 720p, but it's the brightness and scale that really make it stand apart. It hits 350 ANSI lumens and can project an image of up to 180 inches in size.

The projector measures in at 5.4 x 5.3 x 4.7 in (137 x 134 x 119 mm), so it's certainly a little larger and boxier than some of its competitors and it weighs in at 3.3 lb (1.5 kg), which is a bit heavier than some of the super-light portables. But what it loses in those categories it gains in battery life. A single charge reportedly offers four hours playtime and the built-in JBL speakers should deliver a decent sound. On the sound front, the unit can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

The CC Aurora is packed with all the features you'd expect from a device like this, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay and DLNA connectivity as well as USB, HDMI and 16 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a Bluetooth remote control and a mobile app that can manage all the functions, including handy keystone correction.

Ultimately, the CC Aurora sits in an interesting middle ground in the world of portable projectors. It's a bit bulkier than some others, but it makes up for its size in fantastic battery life and picture quality.

Xgimi is currently launching the product through an Indiegogo campaign and its planned retail price is set for US$569. But it's the early bird offers than make it a real bargain with the first tier going for $389. Xgimi estimates shipping in January 2018 if all goes to plan, and while it's an ambitious target for an unproduced product, the company does have a history of successfully manufacturing projectors so this is probably a relatively safe crowdfunding gamble.