Four models are available for the Mi Mix 3. The first has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage for RMB3,299, the second ups the RAM to 8 GB RAM for RMB3,599, and the third keeps the 8 GB of RAM and doubles the storage space to 256 GB for RMB3,999. The fourth is a limited Palace Museum Edition, which pushes the RAM out to a staggering 10 GB and has a generous 256 GB of storage, for RMB4,999. At today's rates, that converts to roughly US$475, $520, $575, and $720, respectively. While the phones will be released in China on November 1, there's no word yet on when they might land in other parts of the world.