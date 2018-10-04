Yamaha told us that the four wheel/tire combos out front act as interfaces to control the music. Different melodies have been assigned to each tire, with the performer turning the wheel to start a melody. Turning a wheel a little further dials in FX, changing the music being produced by the &Y03. The steering mechanism controls left/right pan, while the prop to the top of a nut-shaped box to the rear spins to the beat and helps create a funky light show.

