Yays Concierged Boutique Apartments, working with designer Edward van Vliet, has turned a late 1950s harbor crane in Amsterdam's Eastern Docklands into a novel serviced apartment that sleeps four. The project makes use of the original crane operator's huts, and offers a great view of the surrounding area.







The Yays – Crane Apartment, as it's named, is actually the second such project we've seen recently, following Copenhagen's Krane, by Arcgency.

Its history, as told by Yays, is pretty interesting. Following the bombing of the original Eastern Docklands harbor cranes during World War II, the Royal Dutch Steamboat Company commissioned replacements, which were used until the 1970s. The site was eventually turned into a residential area and those replacement cranes were all demolished, save one: the Figee 2868 pictured, which was built in 1958.

The original blue crane huts are still in place and the structure looks much like it would have back in its heyday – albeit with a fresh lick of paint and a much more comfortable interior. It measures a total floorspace of 40 sq m (430 sq ft), spread over three floors. Access to the first floor is gained from the harbor by spiral staircase and it includes a kitchen and dining area that seats up to four people, plus a living room.

A storage-integrated staircase leads up to the second floor, which contains a bathroom with tub, toilet, sink and shower, as well as a double bedroom. From here, visitors with a head for heights can venture outside to a small terrace with a ladder to reach the uppermost area, the machine operator room.

This is a really neat looking little space, with a balcony, double bed and toilet. The glazed wall is original, having once been used by the crane operator to see what he was doing.