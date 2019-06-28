"Positioned with the mountains in the distance as its backdrop, and the water as its stage, MAD's design responds to its locale, and appears as a boat, floating on the river," says MAD Architects. "It is defined by a layering of glass sails that are reminiscent of the Chinese junks that once transported goods across the waters, while their subtle curves echo the Jiangnan-style eaves of the ancient vernacular architecture that is typical of the region.