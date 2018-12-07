The Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre is quite interesting structurally. According to ZHA, it's the first top-down/bottom-up tower construction in China. Put simply, this means the construction started at street level and was built both upwards and downwards (i.e. into the basement) simultaneously, rather than one or the other, speeding things up and allowing it to be finished in 34 months, which is no mean feat for a job this complex.