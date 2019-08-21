"Hamburg's Niederhafen flood protection barrier is in a prominent location that incorporates the city's renowned riverside promenade – a major attraction for tourists and one of Hamburg's most important public spaces," says the firm. "Situated on top of the flood protection barrier, the promenade provides undisturbed views of the Elbe and the port. The linear structure is 8.6 m [28.2 ft] above sea level in its eastern section and 8.9 m [29 ft] above sea level in its western section to protect the city from maximum winter storm surges and extreme high tides."