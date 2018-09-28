Naturally, the ZX1 has one of the company's lenses out front – a brand new Distagon 35 mm F2 T lens to be precise – which is made up of eight elements in five groups, including two double-sided aspherical lens elements, and has a minimum focus distance of 30 cm (11.8 in). Interestingly, Zeiss has opted to go it alone for the 37.4 megapixel (36 x 24 mm) image sensor rather than partner up with the likes of Sony or Samsung.

