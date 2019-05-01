Zero Labs building a limited run of electric classic Ford BroncosView gallery - 4 images
Zero Labs is building battery-electric "classic" first-generation Ford Broncos. The design is classic, the powertrain is modern, and everything else about it is new. The Ford Bronco EV being made by Zero debuts just in time to meet the new-generation (actual) Ford Bronco.
Zero plans to make about 150 of the totally new classics. The Bronco EV is made of aerospace-grade carbon fiber with an all-digital dash and an Atlas two-speed transfer case. The front and rear differentials are from Currie, the coil over suspension from Fox, and the brakes are from Brembo.
The powertrain for the retro electric starts with a 70 kWh battery that should give the rig a 190-mile (305 km) range. The motor is a 360 horsepower (268 kW) permanent magnet unit capable of a peak output of 440 hp (330 kW) in short bursts. Torque is rated at 277 lb-ft (375 Nm).
Charging for the electric Bronco is via Level 2 input. Zero has not released expected charge time, but it can be inferred from the battery's size and input capability at around 9 hours. The company is listing several potential upgrade options for the Bronco EV, including larger batteries.
Promised as a first edition, the Zero Labs Bronco seems to be a toe in the water for the company; testing response before adding more to the market. Zero has not given a price tag for the retro EV Bronco, but it is not likely to be cheap.
Source: Zero Labs
