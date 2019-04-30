"Now that we have a proposed mechanism, we can ask a new set of questions," says William Eberhard, co-author of the study. "Because the lines in spider webs represent precise records of their behavior, we could study 'zombification' in unprecedented detail by looking at the lines in cocoon and molting webs. We discovered that both web types vary, and more importantly, that the variations only overlap partially. The larvae probably tweak the spider's molting web construction behavior to gain added protection. The mechanisms by which these additional modifications are obtained may result from differences in the timing or amounts of ecdysone, or modifications in the ecdysone molecules themselves, but they remain to be documented."