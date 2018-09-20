Audio/visual drift and jitter is kept to a minimum by a clock accuracy of 0.5 ppm, users can monitor the 360° audio recording in real time courtesy of a 3.5 mm jack with volume control and a second 3.5 mm output with independent volume control allows for line-out connection to a camera. An integrated limiter prevents clipping and distortion, while a high-pass filter removes unwanted low-end rumble. The included 6-axis motion sensor not only ensures that the backlit 1.25-inch monochrome LCD screen to the rear is always showing the settings the right way up, but means that the device can auto calibrate the recorded audio to match the video.

