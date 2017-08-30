The Acer VL7860 DLP projector is capable of throwing 4K resolution at up to 120 diagonal inches (Credit: Acer)

Two days before the doors at Europe's biggest consumer tech show opens to the public – IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany – Acer has announced two UHD-capable additions to its laser projector portfolio. The Acer VL7860 is destined for home theaters, while the P8800 is to make its way to larger venues.

Acer is billing its VL7860 home use model as the world's smallest UHD laser projector, at 458 x 289 x 157 mm (18 x 11 x 6 in). It's capable of throwing 4K resolution at up to 120 diagonal inches, with 1.6x zoom on tap for positioning flexibility. The projector manages up to 3,000 ANSI lumens, boasts 1,500,000:1 DynamicBlack optimization technology for sharp contrast and is HDR-compatible for more lifelike colors.



Speaking of colors, the VL7860 also supports 110 percent of the Rec. 709 color space and is compatible with Rec. 2020, too, promising cinema-like visuals in the living room or home cinema setup. A frame interpolation system ensures smooth motion in fast action scenes, and two integrated 5 W speakers should be enough for small space standalone listening.

The Acer P8800 is aimed at public venues or large rooms. Like its home-use buddy, the P8800 makes use of Texas Instruments' XPR pixel shift technology to serve up over 8.3 million pixels on the screen. It also rocks the same color gamut support and AcuMotion system for fast-moving visuals.

But given its intended use, this projector can put out 5,000 ANSI lumens and sports 1.96x motorized zoom and horizontal/vertical lens shift for ease of placement. Contrast ratio takes a bit of a dip, though, at 1,200,000:1.



Pricing and availability information has not been released at this time.



Source: Acer

