While it's possible to adjust the height and the angle of a bike's handlebar stem, adjusting the length can't be done – or at least, not with a regular stem. With that in mind, Aero Design Swiss has created a stem that definitely isn't regular. Designed for use with road bikes, it contains spacers that allow the bar to be moved fore and aft as the rider sees fit … or as different riders use the same bike.

The stem has a rise angle of -17 degrees, a handlebar clamp diameter of 31.8 mm, and a length adjustment range of 50 to 150 mm. To make those adjustments, riders just remove its top plate, rearrange the injection-molded spacers so that the bar-clamping area is moved forward or backward, then put the plate back on.

Plans call for the finished product to have a carbon fiber body, and to tip the scales at 149 grams. It will also have interchangeable noses, including a rubber one for added safety during group rides, one with a built-in halogen headlight, and one with an integrated power meter.

It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of 150 Swiss francs (about US$155) will get you a stem of your own – if everything works out, that is. Delivery is estimated for next March.

Source: Kickstarter