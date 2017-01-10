Mobile Technology

Nokia's back with a new Android phone... in China

2 pictures

The Nokia 6 will be available exclusively in China(Credit: HMD Global)

View gallery - 2 images

Once upon a time, Nokia ruled the mobile phone universe. Times may have changed drastically, but the Nokia name is back on a new Android phone simply called the Nokia 6. The phone won't actually be made by Nokia, nor by Microsoft, which you may remember purchased Nokia's mobile phone business a few years ago. Finland's HMD Global struck deals with both companies and now has the exclusive rights to sell Nokia-branded phones, but for the time being they're only going to be sold in China.

HMD is pitching the Nokia 6 as a premium smartphone for "the highly aspirational Chinese consumer," but the specs the company revealed seem a little more middle-of-the-road to us. The Android Nougat phone will have a 5.5-inch full HD screen of an unspecified resolution, 2.5D Gorilla Glass and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset that Qualcomm itself describes as designed for affordable, mid-tier devices.

It seems that the "premium" part HMD might be referring to centers mostly around the phone's build, which the company says comes from a solid block of 6000 series aluminum that is then machined for 55 minutes, processed for 10 hours and polished no less than five times.

The Nokia 6 also gets 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, Dolby Atmos audio with dual amplifiers, 16-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and an 8-MP front camera.

Overall, the Nokia 6 has respectable if unimpressive specs that put it somewhere between a true top-flight Chinese phone like the Huawei Honor 8 and popular budget options like those offered from Xiaomi. The Nokia 6 price point of ¥1,699 (US$245) is also right smack in the middle of that continuum as well.

HMD seems focused on selling the Nokia 6 exclusively in China for now, with availability beginning in early 2017 solely through Chinese online retailer JD.com.

Source: HMD Global

View gallery - 2 images
Nokia's back with a new Android phone... in China

1 / 2

Tags

 

Over 255,000 people receive our email newsletter

See the stories that matter in your inbox every morning

Top stories

Recommended for you

Latest in Mobile Technology

Latest phone comparisons

Editors Choice