Nokia's back with a new Android phone... in China

Once upon a time, Nokia ruled the mobile phone universe. Times may have changed drastically, but the Nokia name is back on a new Android phone simply called the Nokia 6. The phone won't actually be made by Nokia, nor by Microsoft, which you may remember purchased Nokia's mobile phone business a few years ago. Finland's HMD Global struck deals with both companies and now has the exclusive rights to sell Nokia-branded phones, but for the time being they're only going to be sold in China.

HMD is pitching the Nokia 6 as a premium smartphone for "the highly aspirational Chinese consumer," but the specs the company revealed seem a little more middle-of-the-road to us. The Android Nougat phone will have a 5.5-inch full HD screen of an unspecified resolution, 2.5D Gorilla Glass and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset that Qualcomm itself describes as designed for affordable, mid-tier devices.

It seems that the "premium" part HMD might be referring to centers mostly around the phone's build, which the company says comes from a solid block of 6000 series aluminum that is then machined for 55 minutes, processed for 10 hours and polished no less than five times.

The Nokia 6 also gets 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, Dolby Atmos audio with dual amplifiers, 16-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and an 8-MP front camera.

Overall, the Nokia 6 has respectable if unimpressive specs that put it somewhere between a true top-flight Chinese phone like the Huawei Honor 8 and popular budget options like those offered from Xiaomi. The Nokia 6 price point of ¥1,699 (US$245) is also right smack in the middle of that continuum as well.