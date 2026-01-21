1TB of lifetime cloud storage is on sale for $130 (reg. $810)

TL;DR: Use code KOOFR to get a Koofr Cloud Storage 1TB Lifetime Subscription on sale for $130 (reg. $810).

Cloud storage gets chaotic when your files live in five different apps and each extra gigabyte means another monthly fee. Koofr’s 1TB lifetime plan gives you one place to store everything without renewing every year, and it’s only $129.99 right now.

What makes Koofr different?

The 1TB allocation is enough room for everyday documents, work folders, photo libraries, and backup archives. A duplicate finder helps you spot and remove copies that are wasting space, and advanced renaming tools make it easier to keep large folders organized. When you share files, you can tweak how links look so clients or collaborators know what they are opening.

Koofr runs on the web and through mobile apps, so you can get to your files from a laptop, phone, or tablet without worrying which device has the latest version. You can also hook in other services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Amazon, then treat Koofr as a central hub where all your storage lives in one view.

Koofr encrypts files in transit and at rest, and it does not track your activity, which helps if you care where your data goes. You create a free Koofr account, redeem the upgrade code within the deadline, and that account becomes a 1TB lifetime plan, subject to Koofr’s terms and inactivity policy.

You don’t have to pay every month for cloud storage anymore.

Use code KOOFR to get a Koofr Cloud Storage 1TB Lifetime Subscription on sale for $129.99 (reg. $810).

This sale ends January 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.