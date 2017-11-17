As we reported in September, the offering of Michael Schumacher's 2001 Ferrari F1 at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction on November 16 was potentially a landmark in automotive auction history. While the jury is still out on whether other cars will follow this previously untried and unconventional sales venue, the US$7,504,000 fetched by the Ferrari in Manhattan a few hours ago suggests more automotive auction market upheaval is to follow.