Eye of the Tower was taken by Mehmet Yasa in Verona, Italy, with a Canon EOS 7D. "The staircase and the bell looks like an eye," says Yasa. "Architecture can fascinate us in many ways."(Credit: Mehmet Yasa)

The UK's Chartered Institute of Building has revealed the finalists of this year's Art of Building awards, an annual photography competition that highlights the beauty of the built environment. 2017's shortlist includes a dozen digital shots of buildings, roads, and other structures around the globe.







The Art of Building competition is open to both professional and amateur photographers and began back in 2010, with the aim of celebrating the creativity of those who work in the construction industry, their passion, and the impact their work has.

Read on to see our favorites, or hit the gallery to view all 12 photos, along with a brief description of each image by the photographer.

The Showstopper, by Linda van Slobbe

This beautiful shot of an aged theater in Bar-le-Duc, northeastern France, was taken by Linda van Slobbe with a Nikon D5200. The theater was constructed in 1900 and opened in 1902. It seats 400 people and there is currently an ongoing effort to restore it to its former glory.

Abandoned School in Fresno, by Robert Cassway

Time and weather have taken their toll on this school building in Montana, which was abandoned after local families moved away. The evocative photograph was taken by Robert Cassway with a Pentax 6x7 II and is part of a series titled The Vanishing West.

Bicycle Rider, by Hans Wichmann

Hans Wichmann captures the vibrancy of the Oscar Niemeyer International Cultural Centre perfectly here with a Fuji X-Pro1. It's located in Avilés, northern Spain, and includes an open square, auditorium, observation tower, and other buildings.