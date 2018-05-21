Gallery: AIA honors North America's best new homesView gallery - 67 images
Each year, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) declares the best new American homes for its Housing Awards. The awards provide a good opportunity to check out the current state of residential architecture by US-based firms and 2018's selection ranges from enviable luxury pads to housing for homeless war veterans.
Established to honor the best in housing design, AIA's Housing Awards is now in its 18th year. There are a total of 11 projects highlighted this year. As usual, they're split into multiple categories: One/Two Family Custom Residences, One/Two Family Production Homes, Multifamily Housing, and Specialized Housing.
The Bear Stand, by high-profile firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, is one standout. Located northeast of Toronto, Canada, the high-end vacation rental serves as a jumping-off point to a large private trail network. The home is situated between a lake and granite rock-face and its palette of wooden beams and generous glazing enable it to take its place well within the rugged landscape.
Crest Apartments is another highlight. Located in Van Nuys, California, and designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture, it comprises 64 homes, as well as on-site support services, for vulnerable homeless people, including veterans. The building is LEED Platinum certified (a green building standard) and features energy-efficient appliances and heating/cooling systems.
Source: AIA
