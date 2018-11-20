Best Black Friday 2018 deals: TelevisionsView gallery - 4 images
A lot of people looking to upgrade their TV hold off until the Black Friday deals roll round to get the most bang for their buck. Whether it's the prospect of keeping a bit more in your pocket, or putting the same money towards a bigger screen size – or that OLED panel you've been hankering for – this is the time of year you can finally make that dream of a new TV a reality. Here's a collection of some of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted.
Ultra HD, or 4K, doesn't make much difference for smaller screen sizes, but it has become the standard these days, so with that in mind, and for the sake of simplicity, all the TVs listed below pack 4K resolution. They're also all Smart TVs, albeit with different platforms according to brand. We've sorted by screen size, starting at the biggest, which also offer the biggest potential savings, and worked our way down to some 43-inch units that can be snapped up for a pittance.
Go big or go home : 65-inch and above
The biggest display on our list is an 82-inch giant from Samsung (pictured above). However, any of the TVs in the 65-inch and above bracket should make for a great home cinema experience.
- Buy the Samsung 82-in LED NU8000 for US$2,494.99. Normally retailing for $2,999.99, that's a saving of $502.
At the 77-inch size bracket we have a couple of OLED TVs, which still carry a hefty price tag, despite some serious savings.
- Buy the Sony 77-in A1E OLED for $7,999.99. This is a 2017 model, which carried a $20,000 price tag at launch. It currently retails at $9,999.99, making this a $2,000 saving.
- Buy the LG 77-in C8 OLED for $6,999.99. L8's C8 line has racked up plenty of great reviews, and this adds up to a $1,000 saving of the regular retail price.
At the 75-inch size bracket we have a QLED TV from Samsung, which is designed to compete with OLED, along with LED panels from Samsung and Sony.
- Buy the Samsung 75-in QLED Q6F for $1,999.99. This is $1,000 off the regular price.
- Buy the Samsung 75-in LED NU8000 for $1,597.99. This represents a $702 saving on the $2,299.99 retail price.
- Buy the Sony 75-in LED X850F for $1,799.99. It normally retails at $2,299,99, making this a $500 saving.
The 70-inch size isn't that common, as a result we have just a single offering from LG.
- The LG 70-in LED UK6190 for $699.99. This deal is in-store only at Best Buy, but is a $300 saving on the $999.99 retail price if you fight the crowds.
Conversely, the 65-inch bracket is a popular one, making it fertile ground for bargain hunters.
- Buy the LG 65-in B8 OLED for $2,499.99. This is LG's current entry-level OLED, which can be had for a $300 saving off the $2,799 retail price.
- Buy the LG 65-in C8 OLED for $2,699.99. This packs a more powerful processor than the B8 above, and also represents a $300 saving off the regular retail price of $2,999.99.
- Buy the Samsung 65-in QLED Q6F for $1,297.99. This is a saving of $502 over the regular $1,799.99 price of Samsung's entry-level QLED.
- Buy the Samsung 65-in QLED Q9F for $2,999.99. Samsung's top of the line QLED can be had for $500 off the normal $3,499.99 price.
- The Samsung 65-in LED NU6070 for $599.99. If you can do without the QLED's quantum dots, you can save $200 off the normal retail price of this TV. Note, this is in-store only at Best Buy.
- Buy the LG 65-in LED UK6090PUA for $2,699.99. This is a $200 saving on the standard $799.99 price.
- Buy the Sony 65-in LED X850F for $999.99. This represents a $400 saving over the regular $1,399 price.
The popular middle ground : 55 inches
The 55-inch screen size is the sweet spot in terms of decent size for a reasonable price. It's already a pretty competitive size in terms of price, but there are still some attractive Black Friday bargains to be had here – particularly for LG OLEDs.
- Buy the LG 55-in B8 OLED for $1,599.99. This is a saving of $400 on the normal $1,999.99 price.
- Buy the LG 55-in C8 OLED for $1,699.99. Down from $2,100, this is an even bigger saving of $500 for a more powerful processor.
- Buy the Sony 55-inch A8F OLED for $2,499.99. The A8F impressed in our review, and this is a $300 saving over the normal $2799.99 price.
- Buy the Samsung 55-in Q6F for $997.99. Normally retailing for $1,097, this is a $102 saving.
- Buy the Samsung 55-in Q8F for $2,299.99. This is $500 off the regular price of $2,799.99.
- Buy the Samsung 55-in NU8000 for $757.99. A saving of $252 on the regular $999.99 price.
- Buy the Sony 55-in LED X930E for $1,099. Normally retailing for $1,499.99, this is a saving of $400.
Smaller screens at smaller prices : 43-inches
Bigger and bigger screens have been the trend in TVs over the past couple of decades, but there are still those who don't have the space or inclination for a huge TV. Just like the screen sizes themselves, the savings here might not be as big as those listed above, but they help bring down already low prices for those looking for smaller sets.
- The Toshiba 43-in LED for $129.99. Normally retailing for $329.99, this is a saving of $200, but it is only available in-store at Best Buy.
- Buy the LG 43-in UK6090 LED for $269.99. Down from $399.99, this is a saving of $130.
- Buy the Samsung 43-in NU6900 LED for $279.99. This is a drop of $102 from the regular $379.99 price.
