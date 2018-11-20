A lot of people looking to upgrade their TV hold off until the Black Friday deals roll round to get the most bang for their buck. Whether it's the prospect of keeping a bit more in your pocket, or putting the same money towards a bigger screen size – or that OLED panel you've been hankering for – this is the time of year you can finally make that dream of a new TV a reality. Here's a collection of some of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted.

Ultra HD, or 4K, doesn't make much difference for smaller screen sizes, but it has become the standard these days, so with that in mind, and for the sake of simplicity, all the TVs listed below pack 4K resolution. They're also all Smart TVs, albeit with different platforms according to brand. We've sorted by screen size, starting at the biggest, which also offer the biggest potential savings, and worked our way down to some 43-inch units that can be snapped up for a pittance.

Go big or go home : 65-inch and above

The biggest display on our list is an 82-inch giant from Samsung (pictured above). However, any of the TVs in the 65-inch and above bracket should make for a great home cinema experience.

At the 77-inch size bracket we have a couple of OLED TVs, which still carry a hefty price tag, despite some serious savings.

At the 75-inch size bracket we have a QLED TV from Samsung, which is designed to compete with OLED, along with LED panels from Samsung and Sony.

The 70-inch size isn't that common, as a result we have just a single offering from LG.

  • The LG 70-in LED UK6190 for $699.99. This deal is in-store only at Best Buy, but is a $300 saving on the $999.99 retail price if you fight the crowds.

Conversely, the 65-inch bracket is a popular one, making it fertile ground for bargain hunters.

The popular middle ground : 55 inches

The 55-inch screen size is the sweet spot in terms of decent size for a reasonable price. It's already a pretty competitive size in terms of price, but there are still some attractive Black Friday bargains to be had here – particularly for LG OLEDs.

Smaller screens at smaller prices : 43-inches

Bigger and bigger screens have been the trend in TVs over the past couple of decades, but there are still those who don't have the space or inclination for a huge TV. Just like the screen sizes themselves, the savings here might not be as big as those listed above, but they help bring down already low prices for those looking for smaller sets.

  • The Toshiba 43-in LED for $129.99. Normally retailing for $329.99, this is a saving of $200, but it is only available in-store at Best Buy.
  • Buy the LG 43-in UK6090 LED for $269.99. Down from $399.99, this is a saving of $130.
  • Buy the Samsung 43-in NU6900 LED for $279.99. This is a drop of $102 from the regular $379.99 price.
