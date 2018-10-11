Bloomberg London could hardly be more different than 2017's community-minded winner Hastings Pier. Conceived as the media giant's European headquarters long before Brexit was considered likely, it is widely reported to have cost £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) and takes up an entire block in the City of London. It's thought, says RIBA, to be the largest stone building in the City since St Paul's Cathedral, which dates back to the 17th century.