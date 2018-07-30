The Bethnal Green Memorial, by Arboreal Architecture, serves as a reminder of one of the worst civilian disasters in modern British history. What is now the south east access stair to the Bethnal Green Underground station in London was used as an air raid shelter in WWII. During an air raid, 173 people died as they rushed to safety. The work inverts the negative space within the stairwell where the crush occurred and is made from sustainably-sourced teak. When weather allows, holes in the roof send 173 shafts of sunlight, one for every death, toward the stairwell.