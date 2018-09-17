The BRZ is produced in collaboration with Toyota, which markets the car as the 86. The two are nearly identical in every way, with only nuances within the cabin and manufacturer marquees on the cars differentiating them. The collaboration has produced great little cars as entry-level coupes capable of much more than their on-paper specs might suggest. Yet that collaboration has also meant limits. Namely, what the companies could do to boost the potential upper-end sales of the cars to those with a little more to spend for a lot more muscle.