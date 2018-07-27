In most sports, particularly cricket, where preparing the pitch to suit the home team is the norm, but in almost every competitive endeavor, having the home ground is an advantage that should never be underestimated. There have been many home town heroes in motorcycle racing because knowing how to get around a particular stretch of tarmac, with varying surfaces, elevations, bumps and all those other challenges in negotiating the laws of physics on the fly, as fast as possible, under every conceivable temperature and humidity condition, is a skill that can be learned. As the official factory test rider, Michele Pirro knows how to do that around this circuit better than anyone else, aided by trying every possible bike set-up along the way. He's part rider, part scientist, and that's why he holds that role. Given the ultimate incentive of beating his teammates on equal machinery,