Making its world debut at the New York International Auto Show, the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback adds an all-new model to the Audi Sport lineup. The five-door, five-seat performance sedan becomes a 444-horsepower option for Volkswagen's luxury brand.







The design of the new Sportback is taken from the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO racer, befitting the RS name and Audi Sport family. A wave design to the shoulder of the car and flared fenders promise performance. A wide and flat grille gives intake potential to the turbocharged engine behind it, while the front spoiler below that engages aerodynamics for the road.

Powering the sleek new Audi is a 2.9-liter bi-turbocharged V6 that outputs 444 horsepower (331 kW) and 443 pound-feet (601 Nm) of torque in a range of 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback has a 0-60 mph (0-92 km/h) time of under four seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249.5 km/h), Audi says. That top speed can be bumped to 174 mph (280 km/h) with an optional package upgrade.

As with other new Volkswagen designs, the turbochargers on the V6 are positioned inside the V of the engine, reducing volume and improving boost responsiveness. A centrally mounted fuel injector and a shorter compression, longer expansion phase combustion method ensure better output and efficiency.

Permanent all-wheel drive (aka "Quattro") is standard on the RS 5 Sportback, as is an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and self-locking center differential in a rear-biased torque delivery configuration. The Sportback's steering rack is placed directly between the wheels for optimal control, and suspension components are designed in a five-link system for better ride handling. An optional dynamic system is available, adding adjustable dampers and steel springs for improved comfort and control. The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback will have four driving modes: comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual; as in most Audi vehicles with AWD.

Inside the new 2019 Sportback is seating for five with RS accents and badging. Audi's wraparound dashboard signifies the car's heritage with the premium brand. Infotainment includes Audi's standard system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A full-color head-up display is available while the rest of the instruments and displays are all RS-specific in Audi's "virtual cockpit."