It will be rear-wheel drive as standard with four-wheel drive as an option, and offer a turning radius of about 42 ft (12.8 m) at best, though that will change slightly with larger wheel options. The wheelbase for all Ranger models will be 126.8 inches (3,221 mm), regardless of cab size, which will come in Supercrew (four-door, seats five) with a 5-ft (1.5-m) bed, and Supercab (three-door, seats four) with a 6-ft (1.8-m) bed.