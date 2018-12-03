US customers will get any engine they like, as long as it's a 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder EcoBoost gasoline engine with a 10-speed auto transmission. That's good for 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, and our man on the ground at the expo, found it surprisingly peppy and fast in a quick on-road test loop, with a very quiet cabin, an extremely impressive turning circle and perhaps a little too much jerk in the transmission when sinking the boot into it in Sport mode.