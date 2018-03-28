The new G70 is performance-focused and has an updated design based on the other G sedans in the Genesis line, emphasizing a longer hood through shorter overhangs and higher beltline for a more athletic appearance(Credit: Genesis)

Debuting as a new entry-level luxury performance sedan for the Genesis lineup, the G70 is billed as Genesis' "opening salvo" into a highly-competitive segment of the US market. The G70 has a manual gearbox option, a four- or six-cylinder engine option, and will be available this summer.

Manfred Fitzgerald, Global Head of the Genesis Brand, called the G70 a "very important milestone" for the luxury make. The 2019 G70 finishes off the Genesis line of luxury sedan offerings, which ranges from the new G70 through the G80 and G80 Sport to the flagship G90 full-sized sedan. The new G70 is performance-focused, looking similar to its concept, and has an updated design based on the other G sedans in the Genesis line, emphasizing a longer hood through shorter overhangs and higher beltline for a more athletic appearance.

The 2019 Genesis G70 has two engine options, including a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that outputs 252 horsepower (188 kW) and a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that outputs 365 horsepower (272 kW). Both run through an eight-speed automatic transmission in rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is an option. The 2.0T engine will have a six-speed manual transmission option in RWD only. All G70 sedans feature a launch control system as standard equipment.

Aluminum is a prominent lightweighting feature of the 2019 G70 and is used in mass management to improve the balance of the vehicle for better performance, including an aluminum hood. MacPherson multi-link front and rear suspensions are also standard on the G70.

A Dynamic package for the new Genesis sedan adds a mechanical limited slip rear differential to improve traction. The 3.3T model has variable gear ratio steering for better directional response, and an electronically controlled suspension for more adjustability. Optional on most G70 models are high-performance Brembo fixed caliper brakes and 13.8-inch ventilated front rotors.

Genesis anticipates EPA MPG numbers to be 22 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway (10.7 and 7.8 l/100km) in the 2.0T RWD model and 18/25 mpg (13/9.4 l/100km) city/highway in the 3.3T AWD model, with other models ranging in between.

Inside the new 2019 Genesis G70 is a driver-focused, five-seat design. Brushed aluminum surfaces, quilted Nappa leather upholstery, stainless steel speaker grilles, and soft-touch surfaces are found throughout. An available 15-speaker Lexicon high-fi audio system finishes the interior. Genesis says there will be five trim level packages for the G70.

Standard safety systems include forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, blind spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention warnings. Infotainment and connected services are standard in the G70 with upgrade options from Genesis Connected Services to add voice-enabled connectivity and assistance. Remote voice control is also available through Amazon Alexa to perform tasks such as remote start, door lock/unlock, and temperature adjustments. These things can also be done through the Genesis app.