The rear seats are good at the outboards, especially for kids and young adults. Taller folks will find headroom may be at a premium, but even those at six feet should be able to sit upright without stooping. Getting in and out of the back seats is also challenging for taller people, as the roofline slopes considerably, requiring a low duck for entry. Surprisingly, though, the back bench has more lateral room than would be expected for a car this size, allowing three across readily. Toe and knee room are optimal in the Insight's back seat as well.