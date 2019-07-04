If you haven't experienced the exhilaration of riding a supermoto on a tight track, you really owe it to yourself to find a way to get yourself onto one. So light, so squishy and so prone to wheelies, stoppies, slides, blackies and all manner of other shenanigans, they bring the constant frenetic activity of dirt bike riding onto the tarmac with supernatural levels of grip and flickability. That is to say, more thrills per mile than a superbike, in a cheaper, lighter package that's also a ton less expensive to crash.