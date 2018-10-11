For 2019, it gets a thoroughly superfluous bonus two horsepower, taking it from 173 to 175. Curiously, peak torque drops from 144 to 141 Nm (down from 106 to 104 lb-ft), but honestly, this is one of those bikes where if you need more torque, just turn the throttle a bit further. We have fond memories of turning the throttle most of the way in fourth gear on the naked model and having the front wheel start rising up of its own accord. It's a fearsome motor indeed, now bolstered with revised resonator chambers, titanium inlet valves and re-worked fuel mapping.