2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe is an instant classic
Refreshed for 2019, the new C300 Coupe has some eye-grabbing good looks to go with its confident road presence and luxurious appeal. The updates bring a lot of style to the little C300 and a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine adds some pep too. This is an insta-classic car.
The Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe is, without a doubt, one of the best-looking cars on the road. With elegance and a hint of power to its design, the C300 sees some revisions for the 2019 model year, including a new front grille and flanking headlamps that have a more proportional look to the rest of the car. This blends very well with the heavy taper between the apex of the hood's crease and the highlighted fenders. The lines and hills created by the overall flow creates a lot of light play on the front of the little Mercedes.
The car also flows well as a whole, from the saloon-like design of the long hood through the deeply-raked pillars to the truncated fastback. The rounded roofline attaches those pillars in a smooth curvature that emphasizes how low to the ground the Mercedes-Benz C300 is. Very definite body lines below the greenhouse further accentuate that.
Inside, the 2019 C300 Coupe has the expected premium-quality interior of any Mercedes-Benz model. Although an entry-level luxury sport coupe, the German nameplate didn't chintz on the materials quality or workmanship inside the C300. Both the driver and front passenger are treated well, with quality seating and good comfort. Headroom is at a premium for taller people, but most will find a decent amount of room all around in those front seats.
The C300's rear seats are another matter. This being a compact coupe, it's really a 2+2 rather than a four seater. Those back seats are primarily for coats, bags, and the like, not people.
New for 2019 is an optional digital instrumentation cluster for the driver that offers more customization options and excellent visibility. A well-done head-up display is also offered. One of our chief complaints against Mercedes-Benz vehicles of the past has been the odd cruise control dongle on the left and behind the steering wheel. This confusing apparatus has, thankfully, been removed and the cruise control buttons placed on the steering wheel where they belong.
Mercedes has made some upgrades to the technology inside the 2019 C300 Coupe as well, adding a 10.25-inch infotainment display at the center of the dash as well as some safety and driver-assist features. Other features include a surround-view parking camera, forward and rear cross-traffic alerts, automated parking assistance, and adaptive cruise control.
The new display is great, with a clear and crisp output that moves quickly. Sadly, the infotainment is still hampered by the often frustrating COMAND knob interface Mercedes uses. The knob does have a touchpad on top of it for easier entry of some information, but we recommend skipping most of the menu-hunting and dial-based tedium by using voice commands instead. These work well in the Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe, with or without a tethered phone. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has three basic engine options, depending on model: a four-, a six-, and an eight-cylinder offering. The C300 uses the first of those, being powered by an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outputs 255 horsepower (190 kW) to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available ... and highly recommended.
The Mercedes 4Matic system suits the little C300 very well, offering strong cornering, smart power delivery, and credible all-weather driving capability.
With its 2.0L and quick turbos, the little C300 Coupe is a fast-paced car that's much more enjoyable than its small displacement might suggest. It's well-mannered on the road under comfort-oriented, everyday driving and a lot of fun when the rightmost pedal is pressed and the steering wheel is held firm. The low driver's position, fast jump of the turbocharging, and road-grippy AWD system all work together in this regard.
We also tried the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe on the snow and ice in Colorado at a driving event and learned that the little coupe is quite capable when the pavement is no longer dry.
The classic beauty and well-executed design of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe is a sign that the German luxury make is still on point. In the C300, we found an excellent blend of beauty, comfort, and capability. This is motoring done right.
Pricing for the C300 Coupe starts at US$43,800 plus delivery. Our test model rang in at $63,675 after options and delivery.
Product Page: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe
