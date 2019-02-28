The Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe is, without a doubt, one of the best-looking cars on the road. With elegance and a hint of power to its design, the C300 sees some revisions for the 2019 model year, including a new front grille and flanking headlamps that have a more proportional look to the rest of the car. This blends very well with the heavy taper between the apex of the hood's crease and the highlighted fenders. The lines and hills created by the overall flow creates a lot of light play on the front of the little Mercedes.