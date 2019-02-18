There are several reasons for this, not the least of which is the way the engine, transmission, and driver controls change when the going gets slick. To start with, Snow mode dampens throttle response to better regulate inputs. It also loosens the steering feel a little. Traction in Snow mode is tuned towards slowing down wheels that aren't as grippy, rather than pushing power to the wheels that have a better surface. All of this translates into smooth moving and very little sliding. Honda has a further safety system in place that cuts throttle input entirely if the vehicle is sliding in a direction that isn't consistent with the steering wheel's turn if the steering is locked (turned all the way) to one side or the other. This helps mitigate the panic response many drivers have when they feel the vehicle sliding out from under them.