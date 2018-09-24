We left the hotel the next morning and got back into our AMG GLS 63 for the drive up to Golden Horseshoe Tours – a re-creation of a gold miners' base camp and rendezvous point – in the foothills of Georgia Pass. Our goal was to drive all of the dozen vehicles on hand up to the Continental Divide summit at Georgia Pass, going from the 9,000-ish feet (2,743 m) of the gold miner's base camp to the 11,585-foot (3,531 m) summit of the trail. The directions we took to get there depended on the vehicle we were in. Lighter-duty, lower-clearance crossovers and sport utilities took a more circuitous, easier route while taller, more capable trucks and SUVs took a more direct, rockier route. Neither ascent was easy on the vehicles involved, but all would prove capable of making it if driven well.