The Rebel model is a trim point model for the Ram 1500 and comes standard with several add-ons that are either exclusive to it or offered only as options with other trim points of the truck. Specialized, larger, and meatier off-road tires (33-inch Goodyear Duratrac) are standard on the 2019 Rebel to offer better grip and capability when there is no pavement. These ride on 18-inch alloy wheels that attach to a fortified suspension with beefier shock absorbers than are found on the standard Ram 1500 trucks. The rear axle becomes the Ram 1500 line's higher-torque 3.92 differential, with an electronic lock for the axle to force 50:50 between the tires. Front tow hooks, hill descent control, a trailering kit, LED headlamps and fog lights, and some interior upgrades are also standard on the Rebel.